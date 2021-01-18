Who Is Owen’s Ex-Wife, TK’s Mom Gwyneth on ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’?

Who Is Rob Lowe’s Ex-Wife Gwyneth on ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’?

In the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 premiere episode ‘Back in the Saddle,’ while the 126 crew responds to a military tank on the loose in downtown Austin and a human pile-up at the roller derby, Owen (Rob Lowe) is reunited with his ex-wife and TK’s (Ronen Rubinstein) mother Gwyneth.

9-1-1: LONE STAR: L-R: Guest star Lisa Edelstein and Ronen Rubinstein (Kevin Estrada/FOX)

Gwyneth is portrayed by Lisa Edelstein who’s best known for her roles on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Abby), The Good Doctor (Dr. Marina Blaize), The Kominsky Method (Phoebe), House (Dr. Lisa Cuddy), Ally McBeal (Cindy McCauliff), The West Wing (Laurie), and Seinfeld (Karen), among many others.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX right after 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt at 8 pm.