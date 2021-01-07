Who Is Bad Tipper Cat Cafe Customer Daniel ‘Call Me Kat’?

In the second episode of the FOX sitcom Call Me Kat, ‘Double Date,’ while Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) mom Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) sets her daughter up on a blind date, Kat’s Cat Café barista Randi (Kyla Pratt) confronts customer Daniel, who never tips.

Daniel is portrayed by guest star Lamorne Morris. He’s best known for his role as Winston Bishop on the FOX series New Girl with Zooey Deschanel. Winston will appear next on the big screen in the film How It Ends (which is co-written by Life in Pieces actress Zoe Lister-Jones) and stars Olivia Wilde and Helen Hunt.

Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after Hell’s Kitchen with chef Gordon Ramsay at 8 pm, and right before Last Man Standing with Tim Allen at 9:30 pm.