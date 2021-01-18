Who Is New Captain Tommy Vega on 9-1-1 Lone Star? What Happened To Liv Tyler?

In the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 premiere episode ‘Back in the Saddle,’ fans of The West Wing will delight in seeing Rob Lowe reunite with actress Lisa Edelstein who plays the ex-wife of Lowe’s character Owen Strand. Owen and his ex Gwyneth (mother of TK) quarantine together and it ain’t so bad.

Also, actress Gina Torres makes her debut as the new paramedic captain Tommy Vega. Torres, who was married to black-ish star Laurence Fishburne (2002–2018), is known for her roles in The Matrix movies (Cas), and on TV shows including Alias (Anna), Firefly (Zoe), 24 (Julia), Huge (Dorothy), Suits (Jessica), and The Catch (Justine), among others.

Liv Tyler on 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Michael Lavine/FOX)

Actress Liv Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith lead singer Steve Tyler, played paramedic captain Michelle Blake on Season 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. The season ended with Michelle reuniting with her mentally ill sister whom was previously thought to be dead. Tyler reportedly left the show for “pandemic-related reasons involving her family and travel.”

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX right after 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt at 8 pm.