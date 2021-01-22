Who Is Neighbor Lenny on ‘MacGyver’?

In the MacGyver episode “Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance,” the team undergoes COVID-19’s first stay-at-home order but that doesn’t mean they can’t stop a crime when they see one.

While quarantining together, Mac (Lucas Till), Bozer (Justin Hires) and Riley (Tristin Mays) try to stop a crime in progress at their neighbor’s house. Lenny is portrayed by Dan Lauria.

Dan Lauria is best known for his role as Kevin’s dad Jack Arnold on The Wonder Years. He’s also recognized for his recurring roles on This Is Us (Mr. Damon), Shameless (Mo White), Pitch (MLB baseball manager Al Luongo), Hot in Cleveland (J.J.), Party of Five (Coach Petrocelli), and Cagney & Lacey (Det. Harry Dupnik), among many others.

Dan Lauria also has great stage presence as seen in the clip above from Lombardi below. He played the legendary football coach with Judith Light (Who’s the Boss?, Transparent) playing Lombardi’s wife.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.