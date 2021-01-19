Who Is McGee’s Wife Delilah on ‘NCIS’? That’s Disney Child Star Margo Harshman

In the NCIS episode ‘Sunburn,’ while Gibbs (Mark Harmon) fears the worst when his search for Fornell (Joe Spano) leads to blood, McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife Delilah’s vacation in the Bahamas turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking of a dead escape room manager has ties to the island.

l-r: Margo Harshman, Sean Murray on NCIS (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Watch Margo in Sorority Row

with Rumer Willis and Carrie Fisher

Delilah is portrayed by Margo Harshman. The San Diego native actress is also known for her roles on Betas (Lisa), The Big Bang Theory (Alex Jensen), Bent (Screwsie), Run of the House (Brooke Franklin), and Disney’s popular TV series Even Stevens with Shia LeBeouf (Tawny Dean), among many others.

Margo also starred in the horror film Sorority Row with Rumer Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore) and the late great Carrie Fisher (daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher).

On Even Stevens, Margo’s character Tawny was Shia’s character Louis’s best friend and later girlfriend.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS.