Who Is Matchmaking Redhead Mom Sheila In ‘Call Me Kat’?

The protagonist of the new FOX sitcom Call Me Kat is former college professor Catherine aka Kat (Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory, Blossom). When she quits her unfulfilling job on campus, she uses the money her parents having been saving for her wedding to open a cat cafe, right there in Louisville, Kentucky.

Her mother Sheila — who makes a point of not calling her Kat — doesn’t understand why her daughter chooses to be single and constantly plays matchmaker for her. See video above.

Stella is portrayed by Swoosie Kurtz. The Emmy Award and two-time Tony Award winner (“The Fifth of July”, “The House of Blue Leaves”) is known for her TV roles on Man with a Plan, Mike & Molly (see photo above), Sisters, and in films including Liar Liar, Dangerous Liaisons (see photo below), and Stanley & Iris, among many others.

Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after Hell’s Kitchen with chef Gordon Ramsay at 8 pm, and right before Last Man Standing with Tim Allen at 9:30 pm.