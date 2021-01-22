Who Is Kumu’s Stepdaughter Maleah on Magnum P.I.? Is She Really Hawaiian?

In the Magnum P.I. episode “Tell No One,” while Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) try to find the missing wife of a wealthy man, Kumu (Amy Hill) meets with her stepdaughter Maleah. The conversation turns tense when Kumu shares her suspicion of Maleah’s boyfriend Kelvin (Blaze Cosner) who’s been “in between jobs for the past three months’ and staying with Maleah.

Maleah is portrayed by Janel Parrish. The Hawaiian-born actress and singer is best known for her role as Mona Vanderwaal on Pretty Little Liars, her role as Young Cosette in the 1996 Broadway production of ‘Les Miserables’, and as Jade in the 2007 musical film Bratz, among others.

In real life, Janel got married in 2018 in Hawaii!

Or maybe you recognize her from Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars. She and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy made it to the finals (but Alfonso Ribeiro won; Sadie Robertson came in second).

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.