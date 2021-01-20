Milo Manheim Hears An Earful on ‘The Conners’ As Harris’ New Friend Josh

On The Conners episode ‘Young Love, Old Lions and Middle-Aged Hyenas’, when Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) daughter Harris (Emma Kenney) brings home her new friend, Josh (guest star Milo Manheim), the family questions his intentions. As seen in the photos below, each adult family member including patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman) gives the young man an earful.

THE CONNERS, l-r: Milo Manheim, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

THE CONNERS, l-r: Emma Kenney, Milo Manheim, Laurie Metcalf (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Milo Manheim, 19-year-old son of actress Cameron Manheim (The Practice, Ghost Whisperer), is known for his roles on American Housewife (Pierce) and in the Disney musical movie franchise Z-O-M-B-I-E-S with his American Housewife co-star and Meg Donnelly (photo below).

The Conners airs Wednesdays nights on ABC.