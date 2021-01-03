Who Is Gorgeous Blond Leah In ‘Fatal Fiancé’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime movie Fatal Fiancé is Leah (Brittany Underwood). The gorgeous blond is kidnapped on the day of her wedding by her fiancé’s (Greg Perrow) delusional ex-girlfriend Faith (Camila Banus, Days of Our Lives). When Leah manages to escape, she wonders whether Faith was ever really delusional or if she was just trying to save her life.

When Brittany shared her Fatal Fiancé wedding photos above, she captioned them: “…..and yes I totally got busted snackin it up before we shot this scene.” That’s a bag of Chips Ahoy, btw.

Actress Brittany Underwood is known for her roles on The Bay (Riley Henderson), Youthful Daze (Sheila Edmundson), Hollywood Heights (Loren Tate), and daytime soap opera One Life to Live (Langston), among others.

Fatal Fiancé premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, January 3 at 8 pm.