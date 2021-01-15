Who Is Gorgeous Blond Agent Anya Vitez on ‘MacGyver’?

In the MacGyver episode “Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO”, using a cryptic postcard as their only clue, Mac (Lucas Till) and the team must solve a fallen friend’s final case and bring him justice.

When they track down a man who they believe is withholding information, Croatian agent Anya Vitez suggests that she take him and apply “more enhanced” methods of interrogation.

Agent Vitez is portrayed by Bojana Novakovic.

The Serbian-born actress is known for her roles on Instinct with Alan Cumming (Det. Lizzie Needham), Shameless (Bianca Samson), Rake (Mikki), Satisfaction (Tippi), and in films including Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Erika) and I, Tonya (Dody Teachman), among others.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS.