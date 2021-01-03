‘Fatal Fiance’ Star Camila Banus Flaunts Engagement Ring, Curves In String Bikinis

In the new Lifetime movie Fatal Fiancé (also known as A Bride’s Nightmare), a gorgeous blond bride named Leah (Brittany Underwood) gets ready on her wedding day. But before walking down the aisle, she’s kidnapped by her fiancé Mark’s (Greg Perrow) ex-girlfriend Faith (Camila Banus).

Leah manages to escape but when free and back with Mark, she’s spooked.

When Leah discovers that Mark was lying about why Faith was institutionalized, Leah realizes Faith was never diagnosed delusional or psychotic — she was struggling with PTSD after her abusive relationship with Mark. Faith was just trying to save Leah’s life!

Actress Camila Banus is known for her roles on Days of Our Lives (Gabi Hernandez), FOX’s Star (Nina), Mistresses (Kylie), and One Life to Live (Lola Montez) — with Brittany Underwood! — among others.

When she’s not on a TV or movie set, Camila is flaunting her curves in string bikinis as seen in the photos above and below. “If it requires a bikini, the answer is YES!” she wrote.

P.S. Camila just got engaged in real life to actor Marlon Aquino, who also looks great in a swimsuit! See cute photos below.

Fatal Fiancé premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, January 3 at 8 pm.[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]