Who Is Boxer KO Kelly on ‘Riverdale’? Is He a Real Boxer?

In the Riverdale Season 5 premiere episode ‘Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax,’ while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) discover a secret underground for red-band screenings, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate – KO Kelly. The character KO Kelly is from CW’s Katy Keene series starring Lucy Hale.

KO Kelly is portrayed by Zane Holtz. The 34-year-old Canadian actor and model is also known for his roles on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series as Richie Gecko, Make It or Break It as Austin Tucker, and in the movies including The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Chris) and Holes as Louis aka Barfbag, among others.

In real life, Zane is married and father of four kids and, alas, is not a real professional boxer but he did box in high school and as an adult trains with pros as seen below. He has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Nancy Drew at 9 pm.