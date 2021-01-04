Who Is Sheriff’s Police Union Lawyer Corinne Cuthbert on ‘All Rise’?

There are two guest stars in the All Rise episode ‘Bounceback’ on Season 2. NBA basketball legend Rick Rox plays August Fox, who introduces Luke (J. Alex Brinson) to the idea of restorative justice. And actress Anne Heche plays police union lawyer Corinne Cuthbert, who is part of the intense negotiation between Mark (Wilson Bethel) with DA Louis Bravo (Ian Anthony Dale) regarding how and when to arrest and charge Deputy Sheriff Wayne McCarthy (Nick Wechsler) for attempted murder.

Anne Heche is known for her TV roles on Chicago P.D. (Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan), Men in Trees (Marin Frist), Ally McBeal (Melanie West), and the daytime soap opera Another World (Vicky Hudson/Marley Love), among others.

She’s also known for her roles in movies including Donnie Brasco (Maggie) with Johnny Depp and Al Pacino, John Q with Denzel Washington (Rebecca Payne), and Six Days Seven Nights with Harrison Ford (Robin), among others. Anne is also known for dating Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s.

Anne recently competed on Dancing with the Stars, too!

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Bull at 10 pm.