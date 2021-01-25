Who Is 6’3″ Grumpy Neighbor Walter on ‘The Neighborhood’?

In The Neighborhood episode “Welcome to the Property,” Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) finds out that Walter, an imposing, grump and tall 6’3″ member of the community, plans to sell his home to greedy developers. Calvin vows to find a buyer closer to home instead but soon realizes that the dilapidated property will require more work than they expected.

Walt is portrayed by veteran actor Richard Gant. He’s known for his roles on Greenleaf (Percy Lee), The Mindy Project (Melville Fuller), Men of a Certain Age (Owen Thoreau, Sr.), General Hospital (Dr. Russell Ford), Deadwood (Hostetler), NYPD Blue (Sgt. Bill Nornan), and in tons of movies including Daddy Day Camp (Buck), Norbit (Preacher), Nutty Professor (Denise’s father), Godzilla (Admiral Phelps), and Rocky V (boxing promoter George W. Duke; see trailer below), among many others.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.