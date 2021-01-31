Who Is $1000/Hour New Orleans Lawyer Lee Delamere on ‘Your Honor’?

In the Your Honor episode Part Eight, while Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) puts pressure on Judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) over Carlo’s (Jimi Stanton) trial, Lee (Carmen Ejogo) discovers some cops aren’t what they seem.

Lee Delamere is Michael’s former protégé and a $1000-an-hour lawyer whom he convinces to take Kofi’s case. Kofi (Lamar Johnson) was the young black man who was forced to take the fall for Michael’s son’s (Hunter Doohan) hit and run.

English actress Carmen Ejogo is known for her roles on Dirty Diana (Petra), True Detective (Amelia Reardon), and in movies including the Fantastic Beasts franchise (Bria Jones), Roman J. Israel, Esq. (Maya Alston), Alien: Covenant (Karine), and Selma (Coretta Scott King), among others.

Your Honor airs Sundays at 10 pm on Showtime, right after Shameless at 9 pm.