Who Are Bobbsey Twins Gil and Amanda on ‘Nancy Drew’?

In the Season 2 premiere episode of Nancy Drew, ‘The Search For The Midnight Wraith,’ Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca curse before it’s too late. See trailer below.

Also, get ready to meet the legendary Bobbsey twins. Gil Bobbsey is portrayed by Praneet Akilla (October Faction); Amanda Bobbsey is portrayed by Aadila Dosani. Aadila describes herself and Praneet as “two little South Asian Kiddos from Calgary.”

Aadila is known for her roles on A Million Little Things (Julie), Unspeakable (Marta), Beaver’s Edge (Sonja), and Upstairs Amy (Kaavya), among others. She will appear next in the 2021 TV movie Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead with Lacy Chabert.

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CW, right after Riverdale starring Lili Reinhart at 8 pm.