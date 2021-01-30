Where Was ‘Winter Love Story’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Alex Trebeck’s Hometown!

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Winter Love Story is author Cassandra “Cassie” Winslett (Jen Lilley). Her debut novel, My Heartbreak Year, isn’t selling so well so her publisher puts her on a book tour with celebrated author Elliot Somersey (Kevin McGarry), to help boost sales of Cassie’s book. While Elliot helps Cassie with her stage presence at readings, the two writers fall in love with each other and don’t want the book tour to end.

Winter Love Story was filmed in the town of Greater Sudbury in Ontario, Canada — hometown of the late great game-show host Alex Trebeck, who hosted Jeopardy! from 1984 to his death in 2020.

Fun fact: Alex Trebeck’s father George was a Ukrainian immigrant who worked as a chef at Sudbury’s Nickel Range Hotel, which was built in 1914. While visiting Canada in 1939, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth stayed at the hotel. Alas, the Nickel Range Hotel was demolished in 1976.

Winter Love Story is airing again on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 30 at 7 pm, right before Jen Lilley’s new 2021 Hallmark movie Snowkissed at 9 pm.