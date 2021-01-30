Where Was ‘Snowkissed’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Town Real? Is Hotel Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Snowkissed is travel journalist Kate (Jen Lilley). While chasing her dream assignment, she finds herself mentoring Noah (Chris McNally), the owner of a bed and breakfast who wants to be a city tour guide. Sparks fly.

Sweater dresses!

Snowkissed was filmed in Banff, Alberta, a Canadian town within Banff National Park located in Alberta’s Rockies along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The most famous hotel in Banff is the Fairmont Banff Springs, with more than 700 rooms!

There are also many B&Bs to choose from.

As actress Amy Groening (below, who plays Jayne) says: Banff features “beautiful scenery, mountain cottages and wonderful humans.”

Snowkissed premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 30 at 9 pm.