Where Was ‘Love on Iceland’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Are Ice Caves Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Movie Love on Iceland is workaholic podcaster Chloe (Kaitlin Doubleday, Empire, Nashville). When she decides it’s time for a vacation, her best friend Isabella (Patti Murin) suggests traveling to Iceland and with a group of old college friends. When Chloe’s ex-boyfriend, travel photographer Charlie (Colin Donnell) shows up uninvited, sparks fly.

Love on Iceland was filmed in Iceland – a first for the Hallmark Channel. And yes those ice caves are real.

Popular ice caving tours are available at two glaciers in Iceland: Vatnajokull in South East Iceland, and Langjokull in South West Iceland.

Fun insider fact: as Isabella, actress Patti Murin says being in the ice caves makes her feel like she’s in a Disney movie which is funny since she played Anna in Disney’s Broadway musical Frozen.

Love on Iceland will air again on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, January 17 at 8 pm.