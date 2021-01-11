Where Was ‘Love in Paradise’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Montana Ranch Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Love in Paradise is once famous Western movie actor Avery Ford (the late Luke Perry of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame). When he’s sent to Paradise Ranch in Big Sky, Montana to revive his career, Avery’s secret is revealed at the dude ranch. He’s really a city slicker who has absolutely no cowboy skills. The good news is Avery gets to work with ranch owner Heather Twain (Emmanuelle Vaugier) in the process and falls in love.

Love in Paradise, alas, was not filmed in Montana but in the town of Agassiz near Vancouver. Agassiz (population 6067) is located in the Eastern Fraser Valley of British Columbia in Canada.

It is known as the “Corn Captial of BC” and the nearby spa resort Harrison Hot Springs is a tourist attraction with boat tours of the lake and a nine-hole golf course.

Love in Paradise will air again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, January 11 at 8 pm.