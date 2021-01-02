Where Was ‘Kidnapped in Paradise’ Lifetime Movie Filmed? Really In Australia?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime movie Kidnapped in Paradise is Savannah Duke-Morgan (Claire van der Boom, Rachel on Hawaii Five-0). When she gets the opportunity to bring her husband Brad (Todd Lasance, Julian on Vampire Diaries) and her 5year-old daughter Aria (Molly Wright) to her birthplace on the Gold Coast of Australia, she takes it. But things take a nasty turn in paradise when daughter Aria goes missing and Savannah meets her sinister half-sister.

Kidnapped in Paradise was filmed at Port Douglas, Far North Queensland in Australia.

Australian actress Claire van der Boom shared photos (see above) from the set on “Kuku Yalanji land.” Kuku Yalanji is an Aboriginal Australian people originating from the rainforest regions of Far North Queensland.

Kidnapped in Paradise premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, January 2 at 8 pm.