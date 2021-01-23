Where Was ‘A Winter Getaway’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Ski Resort Real?

In the new Hallmark Channel movie A Winter Getaway, high-end professional concierge Courtney (Nazneen Contractor) meets her new client Joe Franklin (Brooks Darnell). Right away, she senses that he’s different from her other clients (in a good, fun way!) and sparks fly.

A Winter Getaway was filmed in Banff, Alberta in the Canadian Rockies.

There are several resorts located in and around Banff National Park including the majestic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel which offers 757 guest rooms and suites. See photos below.

Darnell and Contractor in A Winter Getaway (Hallmark/Crown Media)

Many couples get married on the terrace of the Fairmont castle (during the spring and summer seasons) as seen in the movie, where Courtney and Joe sip hot cocoa outside.

A Winter Getaway premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 23 at 9 pm.