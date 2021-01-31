‘Unexpected’ Teen Mom Tyra Has “Too Much Fun” On Cheerleading Trip

On the Unexpected episode ‘The Circumcision Conversation,’ while Reanna gives birth during the pandemic, and Jenna and Aden fight over the baby shower, teen mom and college student Tyra has “a little too much fan” on her cheerleading trip in Miami.

19-year-old Tyra goes to college about two hours away from home, where her mother and sister watch baby Layla while she’s at school — which isn’t easy on anyone, as seen in the video above.

Check out the videos below of Tyra Boisseau cheering in high school — the teen mom graduated in 2019, the same year Tyra had her baby girl, Layla Rose, with her boyfriend and “Unexpected’ co-star Alex Wilson.

Unexpected airs Sundays at 8 pm on TLC.