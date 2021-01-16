U.S. Figure Skater Mariah Bell’s Gorgeous Sister Is ‘Frozen’ Princess Anna

One of the big contenders at the U.S. Championships in Las Vegas this year is Mariah Bell. The 24-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma is the 2020 U.S. national silver medalist and two-time U.S. national bronze medalist (2017 and 2019). Mariah is currently the 14th highest ranked ladies’ singles skater in the world.

When not on the ice, Mariah spends time with her older sister Morgan Bell (see cute pool pic above), who has played Princess Anna in Disney on Ice’s Frozen.

29-year-old Morgan is a three-time U.S. Champion figure skater who now works as a coach, too.

The U.S. Championships airs Saturday, January 16 at 9 pm on NCBSN.