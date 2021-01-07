Tony Hawk Says “Punk Rocker” Wife Shares “Alternative” Parenting Approach

On the TV special Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, three celebrities spin the Wheel to raise money for the charities of their choice. Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson, and professional skateboarding legend Tony Hawk join Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the show.

Tony Hawk’s wife of five years Catherine “Cathy” Goodman will be cheering him on. Cathy is the 52-year-old multi-millionaire’s fourth wife.

They married a year after Cathy divorced Tony’s best friend, Matt Goodman, who approved of the marriage in 2015, saying: “I know people will think it strange but I’m totally cool with it.”

She wore a stunning black dress for their wedding in Ireland (see below)!

Tony describes Cathy as “a punk rocker who skated in the ‘80s” in Detroit. Note: in the photo below, Cathy and Tony have coffee with the “punk poet laureate” Patti Smith and her guitarist Lenny Kaye.

Tony is the father of four children: 28-year-old son Riley from his first marriage, 21-year-old son Spencer and 19-year-old Keegan from his second marriage, and 12-year-old daughter Kadence from his third marriage. Cathy is the mother of two sons, Miles and Calvin, from her previous marriage.

Tony says of parenting six kids with Cathy: “I hate to use the word ‘alternative’, but we have a unique approach to parenting.” Whatever they’re doing appears to be working well. The family looks happy together in the photos above and below.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Thursday, January 7 at 8 pm on ABC, right before the new game show The Chase at 9 pm, and The Hustler with Craig Ferguson at 10 pm.