‘The Goldbergs’ Hayley Orrantia Flips House In Nashville with Firepit, “So Cool!”

On The Goldbergs episode ‘Bevy’s Big Murder Mystery Party,’ while Adam (Sean Giambrone) helps Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) plan a murder mystery party for the family, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) faces the moment of declaring her major as she considers taking the pre-med route.

When not filming The Goldbergs — or singing! — Hayley has been busying remodeling a house she bought in 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee, which she intends to flip with her cousin, architect Matt Orrantia.

See the remodeling video above (with firepit) and “before” pics below.

When Hayley’s TV mom, actress Wendi McLendon-Covey saw the video, she replied: “SO COOL!‘

Hayley’s turning her new enterprise into a TV home renovation series with Cineflix. She wrote in December 2020, “Fingers crossed you’ll see us on your screens soon!”

