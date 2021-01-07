‘The Chase’: Top 8 Reasons To Root For 5x Jeopardy Champ Kristin Sausville

The new ABC game show The Chase features three competitors who “pit their wits and face off against the Chase, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.”

The host of The Chase is The View co-host Sara Haines and the Chasers are Jeopardy! superstar winners Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter.

But the real star of the premiere episode is contestant Kristin Sausville.

Here are the Top 8 reasons why we’re rooting for Kristin:

Kristin is a 5-time Jeopardy! champion.

2. …and has a tattoo to prove it!

3. During her Jeopardy! run (in 2015), she made history when she was the only player to proceed to the final round after her two opponents ended up with negative scores. Five years have passed since it happened again (in October 2020).

4. Her first tattoo is a Bruce Springsteen quote on her arm and in a font based on The Boss’s handwriting! Too bad her arm is covered on The Chase! (Also: She once took her two boys out of school early to take them to a Springsteen concert!)

5. She’s politically active. Kristin not only worked on the 2020 presidential campaign for Pete Buttigieg but she also got to meet the candidate, now president-elect Joe Biden‘s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

6. She’s a fun mom even during quarantine!

7. She likes to dye her hair bright colors; last year she wore a variety of teals and blues.

8. She’s teaching herself how to sew.

The Chase airs Thursdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 8 pm and right before The Hustler at 10 pm with Craig Ferguson.