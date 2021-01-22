The Blacklist: Red Pushes Elizabeth “Too Far” With Mother’s Murder

In The Blacklist episode ’16 Ounces,’ Red Reddington (James Spader) wonders aloud if murdering Elizabeth Keen’s (Megan Boone) mother Katarina (Laila Robins) was a mistake. Watch or re-watch the dramatic scene below.

In the ’16 Ounces’ sneak peek clip below, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) tells Red murdering Katarina was not a tactical mistake but it was wrong ethically, because of Elizabeth.

Dembe tells Red, “You pushed her too far.”

After witnessing her mother’s death, Elizabeth calls Red and warns him, “I’m coming for you.” Fueled by Red’s betrayal, Elizabeth seeks vengeance!

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Dateline at 9 pm.