‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Says She Wants Counseling With Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

On the Season 10 reunion of Teen Mom 2, TV hosts Dr. Drew and Ness interview all the young moms remotely. When they sit down with mom of four boys Kailyn Lowry, Dr. Drew asks her about the double standard she dealt her ex Jo on the show about visitation rights with their son Isaac.

In the sneak peek video below, Kailyn talks about the progress she’s made since then, thanks to therapy. She said therapy has helped her to not take things Jo says personally and has encouraged her to “look at the big picture.”

Kailyn adds: “I’ve gone through therapy on my own about it. I went to counseling with Jo about it. Jo and I talked more about it separate from counseling.”

When Dr. Drew asks Kailyn “How did the counseling effect you with Jo?” she replies: “I think the counseling was good for us, I wish we would go more and I actually wish that I could go with Javi too.”

Kailyn was married to Javi Marroquin from 2012 to 2017: they have a son together — 7-year-old Lincoln.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.