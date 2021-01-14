Tammy Rivera’s Daughter Charlie Flaunts Bikini Pic, “Ain’t a Baby No More”

Before the premiere of Season 4 of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, reality TV star and wife of rapper Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera shared a photo of her and her daughter Charlie wearing matching swimsuits (Charlie’s in the bikini). Tammy’s fans can’t believe their eyes — Charlie is now taller than Tammy. Some say Charlie is Tammy’s “carbon copy.”

Charlie shared the solo bikini pic below. She joined Instagram in November 2020 and has posted just 12 times but “Tammy’s Angel” already has 460,000 followers!

Watch whenever

After seeing the mother-and-daughter swimsuit pics, many of Tammy’s celebrity friends left comments including “Charlieee done grewed upppp!” Rasheeda of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta wrote: “Look at Charlie I can’t.”

Former Basketball Wives star Laura Govan left a series of smiling heart-eyed emojis and Love & Hip Hop‘s Lyrica Anderson wrote: ” It’s the legs fa me ❤️.”

When Tammy posted the photo of Waka walking with Charlie above, she captioned it: “The face you make when you realize your baby ain’t a baby no mo.”

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE, right before Real Blac Chyna at 10 pm.