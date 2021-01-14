Star Trek: Discovery Klingon L’Rell Plays Virtual Reality with Viola Davis

In the Star Trek: Discovery episode ‘Vaulting Ambition,’ while Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) heads to the ISS Charon with a special gift for the Emperor, and Stamets (Anthony Rapp) gains clarity while trapped inside the mycelial network, Saru (Doug Jones) asks for Chancellor L’Rell’s (Mary Chieffo) help.

Mary Chieffo, who plays the mother of Klingons on Star Trek: Discovery, describes herself on Instagram as a 6-foot-tall Shakespeare lover. Her love is real.

Mary wrote the script for Operation Othello, a virtual reality series pilot and futuristic adaption of Shakespeare’s Othello set in the world of an elite Navy SEALs unit.

In a gender twist, Mary plays Ensign Iago; Julius Tennon plays Captain Othello; and Viola Davis is the narrator.

The project was produced by JuVee Productions, the VR content company run by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon.

