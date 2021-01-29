SNEAK PEEK: Little Women ATL Juicy Kicks Monie Out, “Oh, Hell No!”

In the Season 6 premiere episode of Little Women: Atlanta, ‘No Respect for the Queen,’ while the feud between Abira and the Twins escalates, Monie returns to Atlanta (with cute bangs!) and asks Monie if she can crash at her place.

In the exclusive sneak peek video below, while holding the world’s largest stemless wine glass, Juicy watches Monie wave her perfectly manicured dragonlady fingernails as she tries to reassure Juicy, “It won’t be long until I find another spot.”

Juicy recognizes that she did tell Monie she could stay with her but that was before the Little Women ATL kick-off special. Juicy is mad that Monie didn’t have her back on the show. “If you’re going to be my friend, you’re going to be my friend at all times,” says Juicy.

[Related: ‘Little Women Atlanta’ — Is Monie, At 4’6″, Technically a Little Person?]

Juicy isn’t buying Monie’s excuses and can’t believe Monie has the audacity to presume she’s going to stay at Juicy’s after all that. “Oh, hell no,” hollers Juicy. When she tells Monie to get a hotel room, Monie walks out and says, “I’ve got my own issues.”

Little Women: Atlanta airs Fridays at 9 pm on Lifetime.