Skydiver Lands on Wilmer Valderrama’s Tennis Court for Gender Reveal

On the NCIS episode ‘Head of the Snake’, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Fornell’s (Joe Spano) crusade to find the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter Emily’s overdose comes to a climax. Gibbs and Vance finally let the team including Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in on a case.

When not filming NCIS, Wilmer spends time with his gorgeous fiance Amanda who is pregnant with their first child. Wilmer just shared the amazing video above from their gender reveal party.

A professional skydiver jumped out of a helicopter, released a pink streak in the sky to signal that they’re having a girl, and landed on a tennis court on Wilmer’s property in California.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 pm and 9 pm on CBS.