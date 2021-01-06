Shannon Beador Finds Piles of Dog Turds on Her Patio, “Unflipping Believable!”

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 episode ‘Trouble in Newport Beach,’ while Braunwyn Windham-Burke has a heart-to-heart conversation with Emily Simpson about Braunwyn’s rocky marriage with Sean, Shannon Storms Beador tries to prep her oldest daughter Sophie for college.

In the sneak peek video below, Shannon comes home to find her house in disarray. The title of the video is “Shannon Beador is running out of patience with her daughters.”

Shannon films her return inside the house while talking to her two teenage daughters: “I for the life of me, can’t understand why you haven’t put the laundry away that I folded since Thursday.” Then Shannon looks outside in the backyard and sees dog turds scattered across the patio and says, “There’s dog shit — it’s unflipping believable out here.” Shannon raises her voice, “Should I be shocked? No. Who’s watching over the kids?” Note: These are rhetorical questions.

Shannon really loses her patience when the girls admit to spraying perfume in the kitchen to mask the bad smell of “so much food in there through the days.” They apparently threw the food in the kitchen trash but didn’t take the trash out. Shannon explains to the audience at home, “The girls are feeling healthy enough to lay outside on a lounge chair and get some sun… so I think you’d be healthy enough to wash a dish!” She repeats, “Unflipping believable.”

