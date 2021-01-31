‘Shameless’ Debbie Takes Franny To Meet Wrestler Queen Justice at Comic Book Signing

On Season 11 of Shameless, in the episode ‘Slaughter,’ while Frank (William H. Macy) convinces Kev (Steve Howey) to help him take down the Milkovichs next door, and Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey’s (Noel Fisher) security gig comes into question, Debbie (Emma Kenney) takes 5-year-old Franny (Paris Newton) to meet her favorite wrestler — Queen Justice — at a comic book signing.

In the sneak peek video above, while waiting in line to see Queen Justice, Debbie sees via her tracking app that Sandy (Elise Eberle) is at “a place called Ends Meet.” The lady standing behind Debbie and Franny tell her it’s a strip club. Debbie can’t hide her surprise even while wearing a mask.

Shameless airs Sundays at 9 pm on Showtime.