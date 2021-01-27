‘SEAL Team’ Star Toni Trucks Flaunts Soft Sexy Look, “Feeling Good”

In the SEAL Team episode ‘Horror Has a Face,’ as Ensign Davis (Toni Trucks) tracks Ray’s (Neil Brown Jr.) location to a shipping container in the Mediterranean Ocean, Jason (David Boreanaz) and the rest of the Bravo team become increasingly desperate to rescue their brother before it’s too late.

When not filming SEAL Team in stiff military fatigues, actress Toni Trucks is flaunting a softer, sexier side of her real self at home as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

Toni posted the two sheer blouse photos below after the inauguration of President Biden and (partially) quoted the Nina Simone song Feeling Good:

“Birds flying high, you know how I feel…

It’s a new dawn.

It’s a new day.

It’s a new life for US!!!!!”

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right before S.W.A.T. at 10 pm.