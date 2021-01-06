RHOC Emily Simpson Lost 11% Body Fat with This Celeb Trainer’s 12-Week Diet & Workout

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 episode ‘Trouble in Newport Beach,’ while Shannon Storms Beador returns home after the girls’ trip to Newport Beach, Emily Simpson has a heart-to-heart with Braunwyn Windham-Burke. They talk about how to live a healthy life.

If you follow Emily on Instagram, you will have noticed her physical transformation.

The busy wife and mom been working out with celebrity personal trainer Paulina Taylor Hefferan, owner of Paulina Fitness.

When Paulina posted the before and after photos of Emily above, she said how proud she is of Emily and her “full 180 transformation.” If you want a transformation like Emily’s, Paulina suggests signing up for her 12-week coaching program which is a daily diet and exercise program. Emily is a fan of the zucchini zoodle dinner!

Paulina says Emily lost 11 percent body fat on her 12-week program!

Looks like Emily and Paulina (who’s 24 weeks pregnant in the photo below) splurged on sweets over the holidays… although you wouldn’t know it looking at them.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on Bravo, right before its spin-off The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City at 10 pm.