‘Prodigal Son’ Tom Payne Marries Gorgeous Rock Star, “My Girl” Singer

In the Season 2 premiere of Prodigal Son, ‘It’s All in the Execution,’ Bright (Ton Payne) finds his personal life in disarray after his sister Ainsley’s (Halston Sage) shocking actions — she stabbed Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) to death. Now, Bright has to “take care” of her and protect his mother Jessica (Bellamy Young, Scandal) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again.

Don’t worry, FOX is providing a recap of Season 1 at the beginning of the Season 2 premiere. That song you hear (in video above), a cover of The Temptations song “My Girl” is performed by Tom Payne’s real-life wife singer Jennifer Akerman.

The handsome and talented couple got married over the holidays!

Fun fact: Jennifer is sister of actress Malin Akerman (Billions, 27 Dresses) and former rock star. Malin was as the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band The Petalstones in the early 2000s.

Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX.