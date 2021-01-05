Peter Gallagher’s Daughter Flaunts Curves In Bikini, ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Prolific actor Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie, Law & Order: SVU, Covert Affairs, The O.C., Mr. Deeds, American Beauty, Short Cuts) returns for Season 2 of the musical TV series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He plays Zoey’s (Jane Levy) father Mitch Clarke, who is unable to speak due to his progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) diagnosis. He uses a computer device to type his thoughts in short phrases.

When not on a TV or movie set, Peter Gallagher spends time with his family including his 27-year-old daughter, actress/singer Kathryn Gallagher. That’s she in the yellow lemon bikini below.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2015 production of Spring Awakening as the voice of Martha. In November 2019, she started starring in Alanis Morissette’s musical Jagged Little Pill.

Check out Kathryn backstage!

