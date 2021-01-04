Olivia Wilde Surprises Fans With Red Hot Chili Peppers Music Video, “So Cool”

Olivia Wilde is best known as an actress. She got her big break on the TV medical drama House as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley. In 2019, she made her directing debut with the film Booksmart.

Olivia stars in Life Itself

The 36-year-old Hollywood star is currently directing (and has a role in) the 1950s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and pop star heartthrob Harry Styles.

Olivia and Harry have recently “been caught” holding hands by the paparazzi and are assumed dating. Olivia and her longtime partner, Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis (father of her two children) announced they had separated in early 2020.

Many of Olivia’s fans were surprised to learn that Olivia has directed music videos including the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ video for their song “Dark Necessities” on their 2016 album The Getaway. See below.

When Olivia recently wished a happy birthday to lead singer Anthony Kiedis on Instagram, and described him as “one person who trusted me with a video years ago,” many of her fans were surprised. “Omg I didn’t know this!” wrote one. “That’s awesome I didn’t know that,” wrote another. “I was wondering why this music video is so dmn cool.”