‘My 600-lb Life’ Fans Rooting For Melissa M, Dr. Now’s Best Dressed Patient

On the My 600-lb Life episode “Melissa M’s Story,” the reality TV show follows a young woman named Melissa. According to TLC, she has “isolated herself at home and lost many friends to avoid feeling the shame of what her food addiction has done to her body. Now, the only way to get her life back is to leave it.” That said, Melissa’s best friend Shay agrees to travel by plane with Melissa from Florida to Houston to meet gastric bypass surgeon Dr. Now.

Binge watch

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Melissa admits she’s nervous but she sounds ready.

She says, “I’ve been waiting so long for a miracle, I just want to change. And he (Dr. Now) can help me. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Melissa is easy to root for. Not only does she have the right attitude but she also has a physical advantage that many of Dr. Now’s early patients don’t have: being able to get out of bed and walk out of the house without assistance.

She can even get herself in the mini-van which delivers her to the airport. Melissa is both physically and emotionally pushing herself to change, and she just might be the best dressed patient of Dr. Now’s. Look at those cute black floral leggings and matching ballet flats!

New episodes of My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on TLC.