My 600-lb Life: “Annoyed” Cindy Does Her Hair In Front of EMT, “Hard To Watch”

The TLC reality TV series My 600-lb Life documents the journey of an obese woman named Cindy. In the sneak peek video below, Cindy is in her bed at home. Sandy and a male EMT are growing frustrated with Cindy who is supposed to get out of bed and onto a stretcher to start her journey to Houston to meet with Dr. Now. TLC says Cindy “knows she needs to make a change, but taking the first step seems impossible.”

Cindy admits “I’m not ready for this” and blames everyone around her for “not listening to me” and claims Sandy “doesn’t care.” Sandy proceeds to help Cindy take a bath, making the EMT wait in the house for an hour. “I don’t know how much more of this I can take,” he’s heard saying.

When Sandy asks Cindy again, “Are we going to Houston?”, Cindy says “I need to do my hair and stuff” and says she’s getting “more annoyed” because Sandy “keeps asking me the same thing over and over” which says is “kinda’ rude.”

When encouraged by Sandy again, to get out of bed, Cindy tells her, “I have to make some calls.” Sandy asks, “Are you serious?!” and adds, “You’re just making excuses, again.”

As one fan of My 600-lb Life wrote: “Ugh, this episode is gonna be hard to watch.” Another wrote: “This one’s going to be a hot mess. She won’t do anything Dr. Now tells her, and she’ll be making one excuse after the next.”

New episodes of My 600-lb Life air Wednesdays at 8 pm on TLC.