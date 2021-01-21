‘Mom’ Star Jaime Pressly Chops Off Hair, “Getting Rid of the Old”

On the new episode of Mom, ‘Woo-Woo Lights And An Onside Kick,’ Bonnie (Allison Janney) and the ladies indulge Jill (Jaime Pressly) when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (Michael Sasso) back on track.

Prior the episode, Jaime shared photos of her new haircut. For a while now, she’s been wearing a pin-straight, all-one-length bob. It’s a bit shorter now and she has bangs! See photos below.

Jaime thanked the celebrity hair stylist who “chopped it off” — Jill Crosby — who also chopped off Allison Janney’s grey hair (see above).

Mom airs Thursdays at 9 pm on CBS.