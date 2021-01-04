Mental Health Counselor Takes Shot at LeBron James’ $12 Million on The Wall

On the Season 4 premiere of the game show The Wall produced by NBA superstar LeBron James, host Chris Hardwick welcomes two new contestants. Lisa Walters is a mental health counselor and her husband Dan Walters is a construction analyst. They’ve come to Los Angeles all the way from the small town of Wanatah, Indiana (population 1,010; median household income $50,625).

THE WALL — “Lisa & Dan” (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

Together, the handsome young couple from the Midwest takes a shot at winning the grand prize on The Wall — $12 million.

While Dan answers questions off-stage, Lisa makes big money decisions on stage and looks great doing it in an elegant red lace cocktail party dress and a pair of nude ankle strap heels.

Lisa Walters on THE WALL (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

The Wall airs Mondays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Ellen’s Games of Games.