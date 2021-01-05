Mary Steenburgen’s Son Is Marrying Rock Legend Phil Collins’ Daughter

There’s a lot to be grateful for in the Danson/Steenburgen family. Actor Ted Danson (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Place, Cheers) is starring in the new ensemble comedy Mr. Mayor. His wife, Oscar Award-winner Mary Steenburgen (Melvin and Howard, Elf, The Last Man on Earth), returns for Season 2 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as Zoey’s mother Maggie.

And on a personal note, Mary’s son Charlie McDowell is engaged to actress Lily Collins (Emily in Paris ,The Last Tycoon), daughter of rock legend Phil Collins.

See cute proposal photos below. Charlie popped the question in September 2020.

Note: Charlie McDowell’s father is Mary’s ex-husband, English actor Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Rupert Murdoch in Bombshell).

Charlie McDowell is a filmmaker and appreciates a good family photo when he sees it (see below).

Below is young Lily with father Phil Collins.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before This Is Us at 9 pm.