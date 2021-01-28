Maria Menounos, 42, Flaunts Youthful Physique In Crop Top on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Three talented actresses join TV game show host Pat Sajak and legendary letter-turner Vanna White for a new episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Constance Zimmer, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Maria Menounos. All three are competing for a change to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

Maria Menounos on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (ABC/Christopher Willard)

While Constance wears a sophisticated double-breasted pant suit and Yvette wears a cardigan sweater over a high-necked blouse, Maria flaunts her youthful physique in a cute crop top sweater.

l-r: Vanna White, Pat Sajak, Maria Menounos on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

(ABC/Christopher Willard)

With her long locks pulled up in a high ponytail, Maria looks like a teenager… especially when she’s taking a selfie with Pat, 74, and Vanna, 63, as seen in the photo above. [Related: Maria Menounos Flaunts Bikini Pics, Reveals 18-Year-Old Beauty Secret]

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.