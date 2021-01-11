Love & Hip Hop’s Cyn Santana Flaunts Breast Reduction In Tube Top, “Huge Thing”

In March 2020, the filming of Love & Hip Hop came to an abrupt halt, just like everything else. But that doesn’t mean the stars of the show haven’t been busy since then. On the remotely-filmed Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked, host Kendall Kyndall interviews a handful of stars including the gorgeous and single Cyn Santana in New York.

Cyn reports that she’s excited about her new EP “Redirected Energy” and her breast reduction which she says was “a huge thing for me.”

When Kendall encourages everyone on the Zoom call to give a round of applause for altered physical state, Cyn smiles and says, “Please, they’ve been through a lot.”

Cyn is still modeling for Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty…

Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked airs Monday at 8 pm on VH1.