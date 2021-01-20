Lili Reinhart Flaunts “Pretty Thang” Effects of Taking Stress Gummies

In the Riverdale episode ‘Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax,’ while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her.

When not filming Riverdale, Lili says she’s been seeing the “zen” effects of taking Hum Nutrition stress gummies, which are promoted as “clinically proven nutrients for skin, hair, body and mood.”

Lili wrote: the Calm Sweet Calm gummies “will be a permanent addition to my daily wellness routine after seeing their ~zen~ effects.”

Her co-star Vanessa Morgan replied “Pretty thang” and 50-year-old co-star Mädchen Amick who plays Betty’s mother Alice on Riverdale wrote: “I love them. Thanks for sharing a bottle with me.” Based on the photos below, it doesn’t look like Amick needs a bottle of anything!

