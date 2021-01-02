Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Kidnapped in Paradise’ Lifetime Movie Star Melina Vidler Flaunts Tiny Bikinis

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | January 2, 2021

Melina Vidler

Melina Vidler, photo: Eva Rinaldi, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In the new Lifetime movie Kidnapped in Paradise, Savannah (Claire van der Boom) and her husband Brad (Todd Lasance) bring their adorable five-year-old daughter Aria with them to the Gold Coast of Australia.

Cute lounge suits

Things take a drastic and desperate turn when Aria goes missing from the resort’s childcare center and Savannah discovers that she has a secret half-sister… who’s up to no good.

Australian actress/model Melina Vidler (Reef Break) plays Jane. When not on a TV or movie set, the stunning 5’9″ blond enjoys the great outdoors and often in a tiny bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

Kidnapped in Paradise was filmed at Port Douglas, Far North Queensland in Australia.

