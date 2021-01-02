‘Kidnapped in Paradise’ Lifetime Movie Star Melina Vidler Flaunts Tiny Bikinis

In the new Lifetime movie Kidnapped in Paradise, Savannah (Claire van der Boom) and her husband Brad (Todd Lasance) bring their adorable five-year-old daughter Aria with them to the Gold Coast of Australia.

Things take a drastic and desperate turn when Aria goes missing from the resort’s childcare center and Savannah discovers that she has a secret half-sister… who’s up to no good.

Australian actress/model Melina Vidler (Reef Break) plays Jane. When not on a TV or movie set, the stunning 5’9″ blond enjoys the great outdoors and often in a tiny bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

Kidnapped in Paradise was filmed at Port Douglas, Far North Queensland in Australia.