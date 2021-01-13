Holly Robinson Peete Gushes Over George Clooney’s Tequila on ‘American Housewife’

On the American Housewife episode ‘Mother’s Little Helper,’ Katie (Katy Nixon) is ecstatic to learn that her mentor and dear friend Tami (Holly Robinson Peete) is moving to Westport. (See sneak peek video below.)

Katie is not ecstatic when she discovers that her 17-year-old son and his “idiot” friend have been drinking alcohol. And not the cheap stuff! When Tami discovers a bottle of “that George Clooney tequila” she says, “Ooh! This is expensive!”

George Clooney and Cindy Crawford‘s husband, Rande Gerber, co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos in 2013.

In 2017, the world’s largest spirits manufacturer Diageo bought the company for up to $1 billion.

A 1-litre bottle of Casamigos Blanco (as seen here on the left) retails for $57.99 online, shipping included!

